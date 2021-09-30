Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 4th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks comprises about 1.4% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.56% of Extreme Networks worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 846,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EXTR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,321. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 490.00 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

