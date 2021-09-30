eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $47.67. 2,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,578,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,380. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eXp World by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

