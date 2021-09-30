ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

