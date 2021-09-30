Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XELA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

