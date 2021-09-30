Evogene (EVGN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2021 – Evogene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

9/20/2021 – Evogene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

9/15/2021 – Evogene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

9/13/2021 – Evogene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

9/8/2021 – Evogene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

9/3/2021 – Evogene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

8/23/2021 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Evogene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

8/19/2021 – Evogene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,125. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Evogene Ltd. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.24.

Get Evogene Ltd alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.