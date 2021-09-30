Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

