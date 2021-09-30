Evercore ISI Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $30.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.