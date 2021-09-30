Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

