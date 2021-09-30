ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

HACK opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

