ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.