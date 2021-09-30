Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.17 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

