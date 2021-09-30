Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

NYSE ALLE opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.52. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

