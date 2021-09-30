Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $270.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.28. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

