Ergoteles LLC Sells 9,309 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Viasat stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.