Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.