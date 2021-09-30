Ergoteles LLC Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.