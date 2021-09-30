Ergoteles LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUK opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

