Ergoteles LLC Buys 34,088 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 136.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,509,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 256,739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

