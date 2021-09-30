Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.59. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

