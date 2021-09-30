Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cigna Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.26 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

CI opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

