Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of UHS opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

