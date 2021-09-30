Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.32

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$149.32 and traded as high as C$151.20. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$144.82, with a volume of 23,566 shares changing hands.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.2199996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

