Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason A. Keyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 19.99. Equillium, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

