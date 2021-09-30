Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDC. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

