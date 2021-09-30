Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

