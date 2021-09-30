Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,145 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

