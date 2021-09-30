Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $364,000 in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.44 million, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

