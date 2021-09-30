Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,915. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

