Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

