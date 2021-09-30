Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 110 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $136.34 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.