Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,452 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

