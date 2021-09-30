Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

