Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 546,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 103,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after buying an additional 283,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

