Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 189.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,790 shares of company stock worth $94,973,134. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -249.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

