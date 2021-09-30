Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,599 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MILN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.