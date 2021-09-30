Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,606 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 956,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

