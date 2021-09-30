EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.29% of EnerSys worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.