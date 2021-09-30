Energy Web Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00019518 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $243.71 million and $1.74 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00137153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.26 or 1.00106604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.61 or 0.06797974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00775466 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

