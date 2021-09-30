Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Energi has a market cap of $90.53 million and $1.01 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00150102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.67 or 0.00477068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,508,516 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

