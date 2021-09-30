Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.70 by Berenberg Bank

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €7.70 ($9.06) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.24 ($10.87).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

