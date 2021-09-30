Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $27.31

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 27.31, but opened at 28.89. Endeavor Group shares last traded at 28.00, with a volume of 5,012 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
