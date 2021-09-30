Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $27.31

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 27.31, but opened at 28.89. Endeavor Group shares last traded at 28.00, with a volume of 5,012 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

