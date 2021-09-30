Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.65. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,417. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.33.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

