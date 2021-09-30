Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.60% of Encompass Health worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

