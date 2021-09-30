Emercoin Price Up 4.6% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $29,200.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin's total supply is 48,119,945 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

