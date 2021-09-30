EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 0.1%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 6,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 58.7% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 634,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 99.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $368,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

