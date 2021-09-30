Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Eaton stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.