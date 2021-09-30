East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 31.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 225.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of EWBC opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

