Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $654.83 million, a PE ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

