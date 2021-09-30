Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $142,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

