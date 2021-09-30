Dwight Moxie Sells 1,675 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

